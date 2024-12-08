Odisha govt warns to suspend transferred OAS officers from December 11, know reasons

Cuttack: The Odisha government warned to suspend the transferred OAS officers from December 11, if they fail to join at their transferred locations by December 10. The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management of Govt of Odisha informed this by releasing a notification on Sunday.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department had done a major reshuffle of OAS officers on August 17 and on October 17. Despite the transfer orders, many OAS officers were continuing to work at their old stations.

The Odisha govt had relieved all the transferred officers in a single order on November 26. Even after the orders were out, they haven’t joined their new stations. Further on December 3, the state govt had ordered the District Collectors to withhold the salary of the concerned officers.

Seeing no change in the attitude of the officers, the Odisha govt was sought to warn them of dire consequences in the form of suspensions. The newly selected OAS officers undergoing departmental training at Bhubaneswar will have to report at their stations after completing training at the earliest.

