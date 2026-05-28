Odisha Govt Warns of Strict Action Over VVIP Visit Data Leaks Online

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Odisha’s Home Department has issued a tough advisory, along with a stern warning, about the dangers of leaking sensitive information tied to VVIP visits. The state isn’t taking any chances. They’re demanding tight measures to stop unauthorized sharing of any security-related details.

The circular targets all the big administrative and security figures in the state. The list includes: Director General of Police, Director of Intelligence, every District Collector, each District Magistrate, as well as Superintendents of Police, Inspector Generals, and the intelligence agencies. Everyone’s been told to pay close attention—no confidential operational detail is to leave authorized hands, under any circumstances.

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The advisory zeroes in on one point: the risk of sensitive operational data ending up online. In recent cases, key details—minute-by-minute VVIP schedules, route plans, and security layouts—found their way to the internet. The Home Department flagged private messaging apps and social media as weak spots where leaks often happen. Now, departments are under strict orders to never send confidential data through channels that aren’t secure.

Emphasizing the severe consequences of breaches because such leaks aren’t just embarrassing; they threaten national and state security, and can easily break down general law and order. Officials pointed out that, lately, hostile actors and impersonators have been fishing for classified data while hiding behind fake identities. They made it explicit—if any officer or staff member gets caught sharing VVIP details on social media or messaging apps, they’ll face immediate, tough disciplinary and legal action.

To tackle these problems head-on, the Home Department ordered regular sensitization programs for everyone handling security. These briefings, mandatory before any VVIP visit, are designed to press the importance of confidentiality and keep everyone sharp when it comes to spotting intelligence threats, suspicious tactics, or fake identities. By laying down these rules, the state hopes to keep every member of the security teams fully alert and ready.