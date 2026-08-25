Odisha govt transfers these IAS officers, appoints Sanjay Kumar Biswal as Director of I&PR Department

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today transferred a total of seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and gave them new appointment, informed the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.

As per the notification of the GA&PG Department, Sanjay Kumar Biswal, the Additional Secretary to the Government, Commerce & Transport Department has been transferred and appointed as the Director of Information and Public Relations Department.

Likewise, Birendra Korkora, the Director of the Secondary Education is appointed as Additional Secretary of the Home Department, while Aradhana Das, the Additional Secretary of the Home Department is appointed as Additional Secretary of Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department.

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Similarly, Jugaleswari Dash, the Director of OBC is appointed as Director of Secondary Education and Archana Das Pattanaik, the Additional Secretary of the Excise Department is appointed as Director, AYUSH.

Besides, Anjana Panda, the present Director of AYUSH is transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary of the Excise Department.

This apart, 2020-batch IAS officer Sundara Madhaba Padhi, who is currently working as the Deputy Secretary of the Works Department is appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Odisha Maritime Board. He is also allowed to remain in additional charge of General Manager of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation.