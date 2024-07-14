Odisha govt transfers six officers and posted as private secretaries/OSD of ministers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today transferred as many as six Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officers and posted them as Private Secretaries/Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) of different ministers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Pitambar Samal, the ADM of Kendrapada has been transferred and posted as private secretary of Pradeep Bal Samanta, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts.

Likewise, ADM of Boudh Dillip Kumar Mohapatra has been transferred and posted as private secretary to Ganesh R. Singkhuntia, the Minister of State, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Labour and Employee’s State Insurance.

Joint Secretary to Government, W&CD Department, Madhusudan Behera has been appointed as private secretary to Krushna Chandra Patra, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Science and Technology Minister.

Dr Badal Kumar Mohanty, CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Khordha, was appointed as private secretary to the Minister of State, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Gokulananda Mallik.

OSD, Sports & YS Department, Sidhartha Sankar Sahu was transferred and posted as OSD in the office of Minister of State, Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain.

Ashish Kumar Bhoi, Deputy Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department with charge of Secretary, State Level Advisory Unit (SLAU), Special Development Council (SDC), Bhubaneswar, was shifted as OSD in the office of the Minister, S & ME, ST & SC Development, M & BCW, SS & EPD, Nityananda Gond.