Odisha Govt transfers four IPS Officers, Saravana Vivek M posted as Bhubaneswar DCP

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Bhubaneswar: The Mohan Majhi-led Odisha Government on Tuesday transferred and posted four IPS officers, according to a latest notification issued by the Home Department.

Dr. Saravana Vivek M. (RR-2015), currently serving as Superintendent of Police, Brahmapur, has been transferred and posted as Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He will replace Jagmohan Meena, who is to be relieved.

Abhinav Sonkar (RR-2019), currently SP, Dhenkanal, has been appointed as the new SP of Brahmapur.

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The government has also posted A.B. Silpa (RR-2021), presently Assistant SP, State Police Headquarters, as SDPO, Bargarh. Mane Ajinkya Baburao (RR-2022), currently Additional SP, Paradeep, has been transferred and posted as SP, Dhenkanal.

The transfers and postings have been made by order of the Governor, according to the notification issued by the Home Department.