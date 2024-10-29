Odisha govt transfers 23 OAS officers, gives new postings; Check details

By Subadh Nayak
OAS reshuffle in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today transferred 23 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave them new appointments. This was informed by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department of the State government today.

As per the notification of the GA&PG Department, Sudhakar Sabaro, the General Manager of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.

Likewise, Mihira Prasad Mohanty, the Additional C.E.O. O/o the C.E.O., Odisha & ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, Home (Elections) Department is transferred and posted as MD, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Check the full details of the transfer and posting of the OAS officers:

  1. The additional charge of Director, TE & SCERT, Odisha, Bhubaneswar allowed in favour of Manoj Kumar Padhy, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department is hereby withdrawn.
  2. Sudhakar Sabaro, OAS (SAG), G.M., Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.
  3. Mihira Prasad Mohanty, OAS (SAG), Additional C,E.O., O/o the C.E.O., Odisha & ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, Home (Elections) Department is transferred and posted as MD, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
  4. Bhabesh Kumar Nayak, OAS (SAG), MD, Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar with additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department ts transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Home Department.
  5. Dharmendra Mallik, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Excise, Odisha, Cuttack.
  6. Rajani Kanta Swain, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar.
  7. Dharmananda Behera, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Deogarh is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj.
  8. Taranisen Naik No.2, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, O/o the RDC (ND), Sambalpur.
  9. Debasish Patnaik, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Koraput is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government. Excise Department.
  10. Debasis Patnaik -‘B’, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha Cuttack is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Jagatsinghpur.
  11. Snigdha Champati Ray, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department is transferred and posted as Joint SRC, O/o the Special Relief Commissioner. Odisha. Bhubaneswar.
  12. Ellora Samal, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, R & DM Department is transferred and posted as G.M., Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
  13. Lalat Kumar Luha, OAS (S), Additional Secretary to RDC (ND), Sambalpur is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Bargarh
  14. Ambika Prasad Dash, OAS (S), Deputy Secretary, Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.
  15. Prasana Kumar Patra, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sambalpur.
  16. Tapan Kumar Naik, OAS (S), PA, ITDA, Koraput is transcended and posted as PA, ITDA, Jeypore.
  17. Suryakanta Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Court Officer, Board of Revenue, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, OHRC, Bhubaneswar.
  18. Hemabanti Patra, OAS Gr.A (SB), Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Deogarh.
  19. Ajaya Kumar Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-BDO, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati, now joined in the GA & PG Department is posted as PA, ITDA, Gunupur, Rayagada.
  20. Nitish Tripathy, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
  21. Akankshya Abhijita, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department.
  22. Biswanath Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), OSD, O/o the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as G.M. (Admin), Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation on foreign service terms & condition.
  23. Sanghamitra Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), G.M. (Admn), Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Odia Language Literature & Culture Department.
