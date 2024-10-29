Odisha govt transfers 23 OAS officers, gives new postings; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today transferred 23 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave them new appointments. This was informed by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department of the State government today.

As per the notification of the GA&PG Department, Sudhakar Sabaro, the General Manager of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.

Likewise, Mihira Prasad Mohanty, the Additional C.E.O. O/o the C.E.O., Odisha & ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, Home (Elections) Department is transferred and posted as MD, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Check the full details of the transfer and posting of the OAS officers: