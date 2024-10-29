Odisha govt transfers 23 OAS officers, gives new postings; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today transferred 23 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave them new appointments. This was informed by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department of the State government today.
Check the full details of the transfer and posting of the OAS officers:
- The additional charge of Director, TE & SCERT, Odisha, Bhubaneswar allowed in favour of Manoj Kumar Padhy, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department is hereby withdrawn.
- Sudhakar Sabaro, OAS (SAG), G.M., Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.
- Mihira Prasad Mohanty, OAS (SAG), Additional C,E.O., O/o the C.E.O., Odisha & ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, Home (Elections) Department is transferred and posted as MD, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Bhabesh Kumar Nayak, OAS (SAG), MD, Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar with additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department ts transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Home Department.
- Dharmendra Mallik, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Excise, Odisha, Cuttack.
- Rajani Kanta Swain, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar.
- Dharmananda Behera, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Deogarh is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj.
- Taranisen Naik No.2, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, O/o the RDC (ND), Sambalpur.
- Debasish Patnaik, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Koraput is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government. Excise Department.
- Debasis Patnaik -‘B’, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha Cuttack is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Jagatsinghpur.
- Snigdha Champati Ray, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department is transferred and posted as Joint SRC, O/o the Special Relief Commissioner. Odisha. Bhubaneswar.
- Ellora Samal, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, R & DM Department is transferred and posted as G.M., Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Lalat Kumar Luha, OAS (S), Additional Secretary to RDC (ND), Sambalpur is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Bargarh
- Ambika Prasad Dash, OAS (S), Deputy Secretary, Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.
- Prasana Kumar Patra, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sambalpur.
- Tapan Kumar Naik, OAS (S), PA, ITDA, Koraput is transcended and posted as PA, ITDA, Jeypore.
- Suryakanta Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Court Officer, Board of Revenue, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, OHRC, Bhubaneswar.
- Hemabanti Patra, OAS Gr.A (SB), Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Deogarh.
- Ajaya Kumar Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-BDO, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati, now joined in the GA & PG Department is posted as PA, ITDA, Gunupur, Rayagada.
- Nitish Tripathy, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
- Akankshya Abhijita, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department.
- Biswanath Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), OSD, O/o the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as G.M. (Admin), Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation on foreign service terms & condition.
- Sanghamitra Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), G.M. (Admn), Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Odia Language Literature & Culture Department.