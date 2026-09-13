Odisha govt to provide special package to improve science and technology infrastructures in High Schools

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Kataka: Odisha government will provide special package for improvement of science and technology infrastructures in all High Schools across the state, informed Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

During his official visit to Kataka, the Minister informed that special package will be provided to all the schools which will be spent for setting up science labs and smart classes.

The state government will also set up science parks in every district so that the school students will be able to gain practical experience at these science parks regarding the theoretical concepts learnt in the classroom, the Minister announced adding that survey is being done to carry out this projects.

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Patra clarified that government funds are never a constraint for the overall development of the students.

Meanwhile, Sritam Das, a senior BJP leader and representative of the local MP stated that the Minister has promised to include various schools from Kataka district in this scheme and provide them with this special grant.

Adding to Das, Kataka Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi informed that a science park would be constructed near the Tarini Temple at Biribati in Kataka.