Odisha Govt to provide rental houses to urban poor, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government plans to provide houses on rent to the poor living in urban areas. Unused government houses will be allocated for this purpose. The Housing and Urban Development Department has written to various departments to identify vacant government houses.

The initiative, part of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, City 2.0 scheme, aims to provide affordable rental housing for low-income groups, laborers, working women, and poor families. Rent will be determined by local administration, with an 8% increase every 2 years, up to 20% in 5 years.

Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee stated this move will provide safe and affordable housing to the urban poor.