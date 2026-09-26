Odisha Govt to provide new houses to rain-hit families under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will provide new houses to families whose abode was damaged by the heavy rains under the Antyodaya Housing Scheme, informed Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Nayak.

The Panchayati Raj Minister also informed that the heavy rains have destroyed houses at several places in many districts of the state. According to the minister, about 45 to 50 houses have been completely or partially destroyed in four districts due to heavy rains in the last four days. He also stated that the numbers are expected to increase further if rain continues.

Advertisement

An assessment of the damage will be conducted within five days once the rainfall subsides. The assessment will include an evaluation of the damage to roads and crops. The Minister stated that extensive damage has occurred in South Odisha. The affected families will be provided new houses under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

The Antyodaya Gruha Jojana (AGJ) is a rural housing initiative launched by the Government of Odisha to provide permanent pucca houses to low-income, houseless families or those living in kutcha houses who were left out of central schemes like PMAY-G. The beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,20,000 from the government, transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).