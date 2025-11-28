Odisha Govt to present Rs 10,000 Crore Supplementary Budget in Assembly today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the first supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year at the second day of the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly today that is on November 28, 2025.

The supplementary is said to be around Rs 10,000 crore. The Chief Minister will table the supplementary budget during the afternoon sitting of the session.

In a historic event, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Odisha Assembly for the first time as President on the first day of the winter session yesterday.

It is the duty of all people representatives to fulfill citizens’ expectations, realize their dreams, and bring smiles to their faces, said President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar.