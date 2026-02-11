Odisha govt to make food arrangements for elephants in forest

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha state government will make food arrangements for elephants to eat in the forest. The Forest Department has started work on this following the Chief Minister’s instructions regarding this. Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia has informed about this.

Thorny bamboo has been planted in the forest for elephants to eat. Along with this, various trees will be planted in the forest for elephants to eat.

The Chief Minister has given instructions for this. Work has started on this.