Odisha govt to introduce Odisha Pedestrian Safety Rules 2026; Maximum speed ​​in school zones set at 25 km/h, action to be taken for parking on footpaths

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to introduce a specific set of regulations regarding pedestrian safety in the state. The Commerce and Transport Department has published the draft of the ‘Odisha Pedestrian Safety Rules 2026.’

The state government, however, sought objections and suggestions regarding the draft within 30 days before the final rules are notified. The rules will be finalized after considering the feedback received.

The new regulations emphasize speed control for vehicles in school zones. Generally, the maximum speed limit in school zones located within urban and rural residential areas will be 25 kilometers per hour.

For schools located along highways or major rural roads, measures such as traffic control, warning signs, and safe crossing facilities will be implemented, alongside a speed limit of 40 km/h.

School and hospital zones will feature footpaths, pedestrian crossings, warning signs, speed limit indicators, and traffic-calming measures.

Action against parking vehicles on footpaths:

Strict provisions have been included in the draft rules regarding the encroachment and misuse of footpaths. No individual, businessperson, contractor, utility agency, or any other entity shall place materials, construction debris, advertisements, cables, or any other obstructions on footpaths, pedestrian crossings, curb ramps, refuge islands, or cycle tracks. Driving, parking, halting, or repairing vehicles on footpaths—except in designated areas—is also prohibited.

Violation of these rules may result in the removal or towing of the vehicle, along with the imposition of fines and other legal actions. In cases of encroachment by shopkeepers, vendors, contractors, or other entities, the encroachments will be removed and materials confiscated; additionally, the costs associated with removal or restoration may be recovered.

Priority for Pedestrians at Zebra Crossings:

Motorists must yield the right of way to pedestrians and cyclists crossing the road at designated pedestrian crossings or intersections where traffic signals are absent or non-functional. Other vehicles cannot overtake a vehicle that has stopped to allow pedestrians to cross.

Similarly, when overtaking a bicycle or other non-motorized vehicle, motorists must generally maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters.

Footpaths Mandatory on New Roads:

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Emphasis will be placed on constructing continuous footpaths on both sides of major city roads, corridors with high pedestrian traffic, and highways passing through residential areas. Footpaths must be level, sturdy, non-slip, well-drained, and illuminated, while remaining free from open drains, broken slabs, and other obstructions.

Even during construction, repair, or utility work, a temporary pedestrian path with a minimum width of 1.5 meters must be kept open. Necessary safety measures—such as barricades, warning signs, and lighting—must also be implemented.

Agency Liable for Road Defects:

If an investigation establishes that a pedestrian’s death, disability, or serious injury resulted from defects in road design, construction, or maintenance, action can be taken against the concerned road-owning agency, contractor, or consultant in accordance with the law and the contract.

Measures such as withholding payments, issuing directives to rectify the work, recovering compensation, suspending operations, or terminating the contract may be initiated.

Upgradation of existing roads within three years:

Following the notification of the final rules, there is a proposal to upgrade existing roads to meet the new standards in a phased manner.

A three-year timeframe has been set for this purpose. Priority will be given to locations where pedestrian fatalities or injuries have occurred, as well as school zones, hospitals, markets, transit areas, and accident black spots.

Resolution of Complaints within 30 Days:

Complaints regarding footpath encroachment, unsafe crossings, lack of lighting, maintenance issues, or unsafe bus stop arrangements can be lodged online or via mobile.

The concerned agency must resolve the issue and provide details of the action taken within 30 days of receiving the complaint.

Additionally, the traffic police, transport department, municipal bodies, and other relevant agencies will conduct regular inspections and enforcement activities to ensure pedestrian safety. Focus will be placed on addressing issues such as vehicle movement or parking on footpaths and encroachments, enforcing speed limits in school and hospital zones, and ensuring the ‘right of way’ for pedestrians. Enforcement may also be carried out using technologies like CCTV, ANPR, and speed cameras.