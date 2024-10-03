Odisha govt to give second phase of first installment of Subhadra assistance on Oct 9, Anu Garg reviews preparations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to give the second phase of first installment of Subhadra Yojana assistance on October 9, and Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg today reviewed the government’s preparations for the same.

During the review meeting which was held at Lok Seva Bhawan, Garg discussed how the first installment of Subhadra assistance can be smoothly credited in beneficiaries’ bank accounts. She also directed the officials to complete the necessary arrangements by October 6.

Principal Secretary of the State Information and Public Relations Department, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Shubha Sharma, and the Department’s Director took part the in review meeting.

It is to be noted here that the state government has decided to identify all eligible beneficiaries by March 8, 2025, after providing the first installment of Subhadra assistance to over 1 crore beneficiaries.