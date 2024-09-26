Odisha govt to engage outsourcing nurses as ONEA to begin cease work strike

Cuttack: Odisha government has decided to engage outsourcing nurses in the government run hospitals, informed Health Secretary Aswathy S to Orissa High Court today.

While conducting a hearing of a case pertaining to the strike of the Odisha Nursing Employees Association (ONEA) today, the High Court asked the State government about the alternative steps taken in view of the strikes of the nurses across the State.

While representing the State government virtually, the Health Secretary intimated the court about the decision taken by the Odisha government to hire outsourcing nurses in the government hospitals.

Aswathy S further said that the Medical PG and MBBS students will also be engaged to provide health services to the patients in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the high court bench comprising Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V. Narasingh directed the State government to be vigilant and ensure that no patient faces problems due to the cease work strike of the nurses, which is slated to begin from tomorrow. It also advised to solve the problems of the striking nurses through discussions and meetings.

It is to be noted here that the nurses, which started a two-day strike from September 25, have announced to go on an indefinite cease work strike from September 27 over their 10-point charter of demands. They started their strike by defying the Enforcement of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) imposed by the state government since August.

Yesterday, a representative of the ONEA had a meeting with the state government, represented by the Health Secretary and the Health Director. However, it remained inconclusive.

On the other hand, the Director of Nursing has written to the Heads of all the State-run healthcare facilities to take action against the protesting nursing officers as the ESMA is still in force.