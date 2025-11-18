Odisha govt to create four new Tahasils, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to create four new Tahasils, informed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

As per the letter of Madhusmita Saboo, the Additional Secretary, to the district Collectors of Khurda, Cuttack and Sambalpur, the state government has decided to create 2 (two) new additional Tahasils by dividing existing Bhubaneswar Tahasil, 1 (one) new additional Tahasil bifurcating Cuttack Tahasil and 1 (one) new additional Tahasil bifurcating Sambalpur Tahasil.

“In inviting a reference on the subject mentioned above, I am directed to say that the Tahasils like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, which also contain Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur Municipal Corporations, encounter enormous challenges in delivery of public services due to their vast area, increasing density of population and multitude of public services to be delivered to the vast no, of citizens. Keeping in view of the above aspects, Government have been pleased to decide for creation of 4 Tahasils by way of creation of 2 (two) new additional Tahasils by dividing existing Bhubaneswar Tahasil, 1 (one) new additional Tahasil bifurcating Cuttack Tahasil and 1 (one) new additional Tahasil bifurcating Sambalpur Tahasil,” said Madhusmita’s letter.

“You are, therefore, requested to submit a detailed proposal for creation of new Tahasils with proper justifications along with the proposed location of new Tahasils, the name of the R.L. Circles and the name of the villages with their respective P.S. to be tagged to each Tahusil. The proposal shall take into account the principle of geographical contiguity and administrative convenience to the public in consulation with the elected representatives and stakeholders. Accordingly, the territorial Jurisdiction and local limits with R.1. Cireles and villages etc. of the proposed Tahasils with proposed digital sketch maps showing the details of villages may clearly be indicated,” it added.

“Besides, requirement of Staff for the proposed Tahasils, Financial Implications (hoth recurring & nem-recurring) along with your views/suggestions may also be furnished this Department the prescribed PROFORMA enclosed at Annexure-1 series through concerned RDCs within 7 (Seven) days for taking further necessary action at Government level. The required information both in physical & soft copy may be sent through e-Mail ID shde-rcy.od@nic.in,” the letter further said.