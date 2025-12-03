Odisha Govt terminates empanelment of Silicon Tech Lab over police SI recruitment scam

Advertisement

The Electronics & IT Department today terminated the Tier-I empanelment of M/s Silicon Tech Lab Pvt. Ltd. for serious breach of its Service Agreement with OCAC and alleged complicity in the 2024 Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.

The firm, sub-contracted by ITI Limited, illegally delegated exam duties to scam kingpin Shankar Prusty’s Panchsoft Technologies and facilitated question-paper leaks.

Silicon Tech Lab CEO Suresh Chandra Nayak was arrested on November 3 for sheltering Prusty. The CBI is now probing the multi-crore scam. The termination is effective immediately.

The notification issued by the department said, “The Government in E&IT Department, after careful consideration, have terminated the empanelment of M/s Silicon Tech Lab Pvt. Ltd., empaneled through E&IT Department Notification No. 4023 Dtd. 26.09.2023 under Tier-l category for violating several material provisions of the Service Agreement for Empanelment of Software Firms executed with OCAC.”

“All other terms & conditions laid down in the said Notification shall remain unchanged,” it added.