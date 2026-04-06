Odisha Govt Strengthens Student Mental Health Support Under Manodarpan Initiative

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With student suicides on the rise and kids struggling more than ever in schools and colleges, the Odisha government is making mental health a priority. They see how pressure, isolation, and anxiety quietly drive too many students to the edge, so the Department of Higher Education is pushing all public universities, autonomous colleges, and teacher education institutions to really step up their mental health support under the “Manodarpan” initiative.

This isn’t just another policy buried in paperwork. The government wants each campus to bring in trained mentors and counselors—some from within, some hired from outside—to create a solid mental health safety net. These experts aren’t just there for guidance; they’re ready to step in quickly when students feel overwhelmed or lost. The plan also sets up peer support groups and student support cells, because, let’s face it, sometimes it’s easier for students to talk to classmates before seeking out a professional.

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Making support visible and easy to find is key. Schools have been told to put “Manodarpan” helpline details and mental health resource info everywhere—on websites, notice boards, even inside hostel common rooms. To help break the stigma, colleges will loop short educational videos in busy spots and run regular workshops that teach stress management and life skills, making sure every student knows they’re not facing their problems alone.

But the effort doesn’t stop at students. Faculty and parents are getting involved too. Teachers are being trained to pay closer attention—going beyond just grades and lectures, keeping an eye on their students’ well-being, especially those who are differently-abled or facing tough social situations. And parent-teacher meetings now include time set aside for talking about psychological health, which means support doesn’t end at the college gates—it goes home with the students, creating a stronger, more united fight against the mental health crisis.