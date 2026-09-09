Odisha govt signs MoUs for 14 new projects on first day in UAE with a proposal of Rs 2.10 lakh crores investment

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has signed MoUs with International Holding Company (IHC) and Adani Group for 14 new projects. An investment of about Rs 2,10,500 crores will be invested in the proposed projects. This expected to create about 8,68,200 jobs in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a roundtable meeting with representatives of IHC and Adani Group. The proposal for land for alumina refinery in Kalyansinghpur tehsil of Rayagada district and aluminum smelter in Sundargada Sadar tehsil was discussed.

The 14 proposed projects cover sectors such as metal downstream industries, slurry pipelines, critical minerals, rare earths, chemicals, petrochemicals, renewable energy equipment, healthcare, industrial infrastructure, tourism, skill development and sports infrastructure.

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The Chief Minister also held discussions with the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG). A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Odisha government and IBPG to boost trade and create investment opportunities.

Discussions were held to increase exports of Odisha’s turmeric, ginger, marine products and other items to the UAE market. Invitation for petrochemicals downstream complex in Odisha

The Chief Minister also held discussions with Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Borouge Plc and invited to develop a large-scale chemicals downstream complex in Odisha by having feedstock linkages with Indian Oil’s proposed naphtha cracker at Paradip.