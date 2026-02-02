Odisha Govt sets March 31 deadline for ward delimitation in 35 new urban local bodies

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has set March 31 deadline for ward delimitation in the 35 new urban local bodies – Notified Area Councils (NACs) and Municipalities of the state.

The state government has directed District Magistrates and Collectors to fast-track ward delimitation and seat reservation for 28 newly constituted NACs and seven new Municipalities, paving the way for timely urban local body elections.

In an official communication issued by Arindam Dakua, IAS, Director of Municipal Administration, district authorities have been asked to complete the entire process by March 31, 2026, enabling the State Election Commission to conduct polls within the statutory six-month timeframe.

Check the programme for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats:

Delimitation of wards under section 12 of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Reservation of Seats under section 11 of the said Act by the concerned District Magistrate. Issue of draft Notification inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed delimitation of wards and reservation of seats under section 12(3-A) (a) of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and read with rule 2-A(1) of the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of Wards, Reservation of Seats and Conduct of Election) Rules, 1994 by the District Magistrate: February 12, 2026

Last date of receipt of objection and suggestions by the District Magistrate under rule 2- A (2) of the said Rules: February 21, 2026

Publication of the provisional Notification relating to the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats by District Magistrate under rule 2-A (5) of the said Rules: February 26, 2026

Appeal against the publication of Notification made by the District Magistrate as mentioned at item-3 above for delimitation of wards and reservations of seats before the Government in H & U.D. Department as per proviso to Section 12 (3)(b) of the said Act: From February 26 to March 13, 2026

Hearing to Appeal and finalizing of the same by the appellate Authority (Govt.). under proviso to Section 12(3) (b) of the said Act and communication of decision of the appellate Authority (Govt.) in respect of disposal of appeal to the concerned District Magistrate for finalizing of the delimitation proposal: From March 16 to March 28, 2026

The District Magistrate shall issue the final Notification under Section 12(3) of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 after making such alternation as may be necessary (after disposal of appeal by Government) and shall forwarded forthwith a copy of such Notification to the State Election Commission, to the Government and to the concerned NAC: March 31, 2026