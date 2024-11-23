Odisha Govt servants to get full pension on retirement day, DY CM KV Singh Deo confirms, watch

Bhubaneswar: Now Odisha Government servants will avail full pension disbursal on their day of retirement only. The Chief Secretary has issued a letter to all concerned officers in this regard. Also, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo confirmed it.

As per reports, Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has issued letter to the concerned officers regarding full disbursal of pension on the day of retirement.

The directive agrees to the provisions of the Odisha Civil Service Pension Rules, 1992, and previous instructions issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.

The pension-sanctioning authorities have been instructed to streamline processes to facilitate timely pension disbursal on retirement day.

In cases where departmental disciplinary actions or vigilance inquiries are pending against an employee, the concerned departments have been asked to resolve such matters promptly to avoid delays in pension disbursement.

Asked about it, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo confirmed the same and said that whatever Odisha government is doing now is in the benefit of the citizens.

Watch the video here: