Odisha Govt seeks people’s opinions for Budget, here’s how you can give suggestions

Bhubaneswar: The Finance Department of Odisha government has sought people’s opinion for the upcoming budget. People can give their suggestions/ opinion from June 20 and July 5, 2024.

The Finance Department has been holding Pre-Budget consultation with a cross section of the society. However, it said that there is need to seek the proposals and opinions of common people for the Budget making process.

In order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Finance Department has initiated the process of obtaining inputs for Budget preparation through the dedicated Budget web-portal, e-mail, WhatsApp and SMS.

Now, Finance Department invites suggestions in a structured format in the Budget web-portal https://budget.odisha.gov.in/ to be used as input in the process of preparation of full-fledged Annual Budget 2024-25.

Suggestions can also be sent by e-mail to the address odisha.budget@gov.in.

Similarly, suggestions for Budget are also being invited through WhatsApp to the Mobile number (+91) 9438161111, and through social media platforms like X (@FdOdisha), Facebook (@FinanceOdisha) and Instagram (@fdodisha).

Members of the public, Civil Society Organisation, Advocacy Groups and other stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget making process of the State Government.