Odisha govt seeks centre’s help to trace and rescue missing Odia merchant navy cadet

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has written four letters to the central government seeking its help to trace and rescue Odia merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mahapatra, who disappeared mysteriously in the middle of the ocean.

Principal Resident Commissioner Vishal Gagan has written four separate letters to the Secretary to Government Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Director General of Shipping, Foreign Secretary Ministry of External Affairs and Secretary to Government Ministry of Home Affairs requesting them to trace and rescue Sarthak Mohapatra (Rank- Cadet/ Passport no. U9897926 & CDC no.: KOL 144364) who was onboard vessel EA JERSEY.

As claimed by his family members, Mahapatra of Keshapur area in Bhadrak district who was working with Mumbai’s ship management company, went missing while duty on aboard a vessel went while returning from Mauritius to China.

Mahapatra last spoke to his mother via video call on February 2 but on the following day he did not answer to his mother’s call. Later, the company informed his family about his disappearance.

Since they were told about Sarthak’s missing, the entire family members have been devastated and appealed the state and central governments to intervene and trace him.