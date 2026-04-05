Odisha govt scraps Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has scrapped the Bhubaneswar metro rail project. The state cabinet explained that it will not yield the expected benefits and will not have the expected number of passengers.

Following the decision of the Cabinet, the government has also cancelled the agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for this project.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation, which was specially formed for the metro rail project, has been appointed as the nodal agency.

The state government said that this decision was taken on the recommendation of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC).

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Instead, the state cabinet has given importance to the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Corridor. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been appointed to provide technical assistance in this direction.

But before December 2025, the state cabinet has approved the expenditure of Rs 273.51 crore on the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project. The foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project was laid under the BJD government.

In the first phase, it was announced that the metro would be rolled out on a 26-km route from Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia. The work was allotted to various companies through tenders. It was decided that the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project would have an elevated corridor.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took up the design, preparation, construction supervision work of this Metro Rail Project.