Odisha govt sanctions special development package of Rs 560 crore for 28 newly formed NACs

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken a big step to ensure overall development of the newly formed Notified Area Councils (NACs) of the state and better basic amenities for the citizens. It has announced a special package of Rs 560 crore for various infrastructure development works in the newly formed 28 NACs. A total of Rs 20 crore will be provided for each NAC following which roads, drains, markets and other infrastructure works will be completed in the respective areas.

Through this special package, necessary civic amenities and modern infrastructure will be created in the newly formed urban areas. There is a provision of Rs 6.40 crore for municipal office buildings, Rs 3 crore for roads and drains, Rs 2 crore for model market complexes and Rs 1 crore for model urban haats.

Similarly, Rs 60 lakh for crematoriums, Rs 50 lakh for EV charging stations, Rs 3 crore for parks and open spaces, community toilets and other community infrastructure, Rs 50 lakh for Kanjia Huda and stray animal welfare infrastructure, Rs 1 crore for development and beautification of water bodies, Rs 1 crore for street lights and Rs 1 crore for sanitation infrastructure. A total of Rs 20 crore has been provided for the newly formed NACs.

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Improved roads and drains will ease traffic and reduce waterlogging problems. Model markets and urban haats will create a well-organized business environment for local traders and small vendors. Besides, parks, open spaces, community toilets, improved street lights and sanitation will make urban areas safer, cleaner and more livable.

In this regard, Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said, “The development of the newly formed NACs is the priority of our government. Our goal is not only to increase the administrative area, but also to provide quality civic amenities in these areas. Through this special development package, the necessary infrastructure will be created in each new NAC. These urban areas will be made beautiful, clean and well-equipped by focusing on roads, drainage, sanitation, haats, parks, lighting and other civic amenities.” The package of Rs 20 crore for these 28 new NACs is a strong step in that direction, he added.

Along with this, the state government have launched 593 projects for 62 urban areas with an investment of Rs 323 crore. These projects will be implemented under the ‘Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana.’ Out of this, 423 projects worth Rs 102 crore have been inaugurated, while the foundation stone of 170 projects worth Rs 221 crore has been laid.