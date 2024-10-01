Odisha govt sanctions Rs 2,57,50,000 for Kartika Brata celebration in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly sanctioned Rs 2,57,50,000 for Kartika Brata celebration in Puri, informed Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today.

The Minister said that the month of Kartika is an auspicious month and in Odia Jagannath culture it is believed that by observing Kartika month one attains liberation.

As hundreds of Habishyalis are slated to gather in Puri Shreekhetra to observe the Kartika month, the State government has approved an expenditure of Rs 2,57,50,000 to provide all kinds of facilities and support to Habishyalis, Suryabanshi said.

The Minster further said that the State government is planning to take various steps as the Habishyalis are going to stay at various Habishyalis centres in Puri for a month. Efforts are also being taken to facilitate them to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath, get Mahaprasad, and for their Bhajan and Kirtan (devotional performance arts) and other cultural programs, he added.

Extensive arrangements will be made to ensure that the Habishyalis do not face any kind of difficulty during the holy month of Kartika, which is beginning from October 18, the Minister said adding that as a huge crowd of Jagannath devotees are also expected to visit the pilgrim city during the Kartika month, steps also are being taken to ensure proper traffic arrangements, sanitation, drinking water, electricity supply etc.