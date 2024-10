Odisha govt reverts back these 23 BDOs to Revenue & Disaster Management Department

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reverted back 23 Block Development Officers (BDOs) to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department of the State government, the services of following Block Development Officers are hereby reverted back to the Revenue & D.M. Department for their onward posting.

SI. No. Name of the BDO Present Block 1 Gadadhar Patra Daringibadi, Kandhamal 2 Niranjan Kumar Sha Kuchinda, Sambalpur 3 Tapas Kumar Sethy Kuliana, Mayurbhanj 4 Tilottama Prusty Keonjhar Sadar 5 Fakir Chandra Parida Aska, Ganjam 6 Bhaskar Chandra Sahoo Boipariguda, Koraput 7 Ashwini Kumar Panda Kolabira, Jharsuguda 8 Karunakar Dhinda Gopabandhu Nagar, Mayurbhanj 0 Sanjaya Kumar Present Block Panda |Parjang, Dhenkanal 10 Alekh Ghuta Laikera, Jharsuguda 11 Amiya Kumar Panda Krushnaprasada , Puri 12 Mohini Kumar Naik Basta, Balasore 13 Surya Kumar Nayak Attabira, Bargarh 14 Basudev Nayak Nuagaon, Nayagarh 15 Basanta Kumar Mallick Ganjam, Ganjam 16 Sambit Kumar Kar Simulia Balasore 17 Prabhati Jhodia Malkangiri, Malkangiri 18 Anisha Das Gudari, Rayagada 19 Pradeep Kumar Maharana UoP as BDO, Bhogarai, Balasore 20 Reena Naik Jamankira, Sambalpur 21 Chinmayee Chetana Dash Talcher, Angul 22 Bebita Manjari Nayak Gania , Nayagarh 23 Manmath Kumar |Nuagaon, Nayagarh Nayak Bhanjanagar, Ganjam

