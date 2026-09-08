Odisha govt raises milk procurement price by Rs 2 per litre

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in the milk procurement price paid to dairy farmers, effective September 11, in a move aimed at providing additional income support to milk producers and strengthening the state’s dairy sector.

Odisha Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Gokulananda Mallick said the decision would benefit more than three lakh dairy farmers across the state.

“The decision is expected to benefit more than three lakh dairy farmers across the state by providing them with additional income from milk production,” Mallick said.

He said the move would help strengthen the dairy sector and improve the economic well-being of milk producers in Odisha.

“The increase in the milk procurement price will help strengthen the dairy sector and improve the economic well-being of milk producers in the state,” the minister said.

The increase is scheduled to come into effect from September 11. The revision comes amid concerns over rising costs associated with dairy production, including cattle feed, fodder, veterinary care and transportation. Recent reports on the decision said the higher procurement price is intended to provide relief to farmers facing increased input and production costs.

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The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED), the state’s dairy cooperative, currently procures around 6.70 lakh litres of milk daily from nearly 3.24 lakh farmers through 4,455 milk cooperative societies.

In May this year, OMFED had also raised its milk procurement rate by Rs 1 per litre, taking the rate for cow milk to Rs 39.05 per litre, amid rising costs of feed, fodder, medicines and livestock maintenance.

The latest revision is expected to provide further income support to dairy farmers and encourage greater participation in the organised milk procurement system.

The Centre has also been promoting dairy cooperatives through initiatives such as White Revolution 2.0, aimed at expanding cooperative coverage, generating employment and strengthening the participation of women in the dairy sector.

The state government has said the measure will contribute to strengthening the dairy ecosystem and improving the livelihoods of milk producers across Odisha.

(Source: ANI)

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