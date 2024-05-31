Odisha govt puts hospitals on alert to deal with heat related illness

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the 18 suspected sunstroke deaths in less than 24 hours in Rourkela, Sundergarh and Jharsuguda, the Odisha government has put the hospitals on alert to deal with heat related illness.

In her letter to the Directors of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), Superintendents of all Medical Colleges and Hospitals, all CDMs and PHOs, Shalini Pandit, the Commissioner-cum-secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department has asked them to take heatwave action plan and remain prepared for the same.

As earlier instructed in view of unprecedented rise of temperature throughout the state very hot and humid condition is prevailing, the following instructions are to be scrupulously followed:

I draw your kind attention to “National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses,” & State Action Plan on Heat Related illness and would request you to disseminate this guidance document to all sub district level for effective preparedness on health department and health facilities against heat impact and management of cases, record maintenance and surveillance etc. Immediate proactive measures are to be undertaken to mitigate morbidity and mortality.

Undertake investigation of suspected heat related illness death by medical office/epidemiologist for each suspected heat related illness deaths (attached in Nation Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses to understand circumstances around a suspected HRI death.

Suspected Heat Related Death to be inquired by local Medical Officer and Revenue Officer and Revenue Officer jointly as per the SRC Odisha Guideline. Post-mortem of all suspected heat related deaths are to be conducted. The information regarding death will be submitted to the State immediately. The confirmed deaths will be notified by SRC/Collector of the districts.