Odisha Govt proposes to rename 25 places of 11 districts, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has proposed to change the names of certain places in the state to restore their original Odia names and reflect the state’s linguistic, historical, and cultural heritage.

The Revenue & Disaster Management Department has issued a public notice inviting objections or suggestions from stakeholders likely to be affected by the proposed changes.

Interested parties can submit their objections or suggestions in writing, along with supporting documents, within 15 days from the date of publication of the notice.

If no objections are received within the stipulated period, the government will proceed with the renaming process.

The move aims to ensure that official records accurately reflect Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

Here is the details of the places proposed for renaming:

