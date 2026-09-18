Odisha govt promotes these OAS (S) to OAS (SAG) and give new assignments

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government promoted 14 OAS (Supertime scale) Officers to the rank of OAS (Superior Administrative Grade) and gave them new assignments, informed the General Administration & Public Grievances (GA&PG) Department today.

The department in a notification said, “Pending finalization of the select list on the advice of the Odisha Public Service Commission, the following OAS (Supertime scale) Officers are promoted to the rank of OAS (Superior Administrative Grade) on ad hoc basis, in Level-16 of the “Pay Matrix” as specified in the First Schedule of the O.R.S.P. Rules, 2017, for a period not exceeding one year or till receipt of recommendation of OPSC or till their retirement, whichever is earlier, without prejudice to the claim of others.”

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Snigdha Champati Ray, OAS (S), Joint SRC, O/o the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Bhubaneswar transferred as Additional SRC, O/o the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Priyadarshini Mallick, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, F & ARD Department transferred as Additional Secretary to Government, F & ARD Department. Ellora Samal, OAS (S), General Manager, Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar transferred as General Manager, Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar. Mamata Barik, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), Bhubaneswar transferred as Additional Secretary, Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), Bhubaneswar. Jayashree Beura, OAS (S), Zonal Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar transferred as Additional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar. Madhuchhanda Sahu, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Baragada transferred as Additional District Magistrate, Baragada. Dambarudhar Mallik, OAS (S), BDO, Kashinagar BDO, Kashinagar transferred as Lalat Kumar Luha, OAS (S), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Bargada. Lalat Kumar Luha, OAS (S), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Bargada transferred as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Baragada CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Baragada Dipti Ranjan Behera, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Works Department transferred as Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department. Arun Kumar Mallick, OAS (S), Registrar, Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar transferred as Registrar, Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar. Ramesh Chandra Sethi, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal transferred as Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal. Niranjan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur transferred as Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur. Nabakrishna Jena, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Kendrapada transferred as Additional District Magistrate, Kendrapada. Ramesh Chandra Jena, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Bhubaneswar transferred as Additional District Magistrate, Bhubaneswar.