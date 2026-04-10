Odisha govt prepares Model Code of Conduct for HEIs and Students, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has prepared a “Model Code of Conduct” for the students, teachers and heads of all higher educational institutions coming under the purview of the Higher Education Department.

Keeping in view the changing nature of teacher-student relationship and the social environment, the Government has felt the need for a uniform code of conduct to ensure discipline, mutual respect, academic integrity and a conducive teaching environment within the educational institutions, informed Mousumi Nayak, the Joint Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Model Code of Conduct for Students:

Regular attendance of every student in the classroom is absolutely essential. No negligence or exception will be tolerated in this regard. If a student is absent from the classroom regularly, then it will be considered a serious disciplinary offence. Many times, even the parents are not aware of this absence of the children, which is very worrying. In such cases, if the students are found to be involved in any other inappropriate activities, strict action can be taken against them. All the students must be clearly informed about the above rules. The college/university authorities will impose strict punishment against the students who are continuously absent from the classes. No lax attitude will be entertained in the field of maintaining discipline in the educational institutions. In case of absence, it is mandatory for students to take prior permission or to show a valid and reasonable reason for absence. If any student is continuously absent, then their guardians will be informed immediately by the educational institution. Unauthorized agitation, strike or assembly is prohibited in the educational institution premises without any prior permission. If any student is found to be involved in violent activities, then the police will be informed immediately and strict action will be taken as per the law. Full compensation will be collected from the students who destroy the property of the educational institution within the stipulated time. In case of failure to pay compensation or creating serious unrest, the concerned students will be expelled from the educational institution temporarily or permanently. Obscene gestures or any behavior related to sexual reproduction will not be tolerated at all in the educational institution premises. Such incidents will be immediately reported to the ‘Internal Complaints Committee’ (ICC) and the committee will conduct an impartial investigation and take strict action. A ‘Student Orientation Programme’ will be organized by all departments at the beginning of every academic year. Students will be made aware of the conduct, etiquette and ‘Dos and Don’ts. Parents will also be encouraged to participate in this programme. Students should be made aware from time to time about how indecent behaviour or inappropriate activities can ruin their education, future career and social standing. Consumption of any kind of intoxicants inside or outside the school premises (including the hostel) is strictly prohibited. A warning will be given for the first time, but if it is repeated, the parents will be informed and disciplinary action will be taken. Acts like communalism, harassment, intimidation or ragging are strictly prohibited. A strong grievance cell will be set up in the institution for the prompt resolution of such issues. No non-student (except relatives) will be allowed to enter the campus without the permission of the hostel administrator or the authorities. This will help in preventing the infiltration of anti-social elements. It is mandatory for all students to wear ID cards in the educational institution for the sake of discipline and security. For security, every student is required to provide the correct emergency contact and safety phone number of his/her guardian in the educational institution’s database.

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Model Code of Conduct for Teachers:

The role of teachers is very important in shaping the lives of students. They not only teach, but also guide them in the right path as a friend, philosopher and guide. In Indian tradition and modern education system, the teacher-student relationship is very sacred. It is the responsibility of every teacher to maintain the dignity and respect of this relationship under any circumstances. The primary duty of the teachers is to impart quality education. Along with this, it is necessary to establish a personal relationship with the students and understand their problems and cooperate sincerely. It is strictly prohibited for the teachers to abuse their position and commit anti-social acts like abusing, threatening or sexually harassing the students. It is a serious offence to expect any kind of undue advantage from the students. If any allegation of any teacher/junior teacher being involved in improper activities is proven, then the university/college authorities will take strict legal and disciplinary action against him/her. Apart from the internal grievance committee to prevent sexual harassment, it is mandatory for every institution to have a ‘Dispute Resolution Committee’ to resolve other internal disputes. Faculty members should not discriminate against any particular student or group. They should treat all students equally, as bias damages the reputation of the institution. Internal examinations, practical examinations or term papers cannot be used as a tool to intimidate students. It is desirable that the rating of each student should be based on their merit only. The conduct of teachers should always be above suspicion. The respect of the entire teaching community and institution should not be reduced due to the mistakes of a few teachers. If any false accusation is made by students against any teacher with a view to retaliation, then the concerned teacher should immediately inform the higher authorities. In modern times, students are very sensitive. Instead of corporal punishment or public humiliation, they should be corrected through constructive discipline. The aim of punishment should not be to humiliate, but to correct the mistake. No teacher/faculty can refuse the work assigned by the teaching authority. Academic leave may be taken as per the rules and regulations, but care should be taken that it does not cause any disruption in the teaching. Syllabus and Lesson Plan should be prepared before the commencement of the class. However, it is essential that the Head of the institution should check these registers from time to time. It is mandatory for the teachers/faculty to be regular and punctual in the classes and strictly follow all the rules and regulations of the educational institution. The teachers/faculty will act as a mentor to the students and will make continuous efforts for their academic and mental development. The main objective of teaching should be related to ethics. It is the responsibility of the faculty to inform and support students about various opportunities to make them successful. The main goal of teaching should be related to ethics. It is the duty of the teacher to make students aware of various opportunities and to support them in making them successful. Faculty members should use the official email ID provided by the institution for all official and official communications. If student unrest or riots are observed on campus, faculty members should be alert and inform the Principal immediately.

Model Code of Conduct and Guidelines for University and College VC/Principals:

The Head of the institution shall be directly responsible for all activities conducted on the premises of the institution. Apart from the government guidelines, it is the prime duty of the Head to keep the premises of the institution peaceful, free from any untoward incident and free from external interference. In addition, it is their primary responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy educational environment for the students, teachers and staff. The Heads of the institutions shall maintain a healthy relationship between the teachers/faculty and the students and keep a close watch on every incident on the campus to create a harmonious environment. The guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the ‘Internal Complaints Committee’ (IC) for cases of sexual harassment shall be strictly followed. It is mandatory to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government in this regard. Issues like communal conflicts or student harassment will be resolved at the institutional level first. Legal or police assistance will be sought if the situation gets out of control. Unauthorized entry of former students or local miscreants into the campus will be completely prohibited. If any person encourages such people, strict action will be taken against them immediately. Regular night checks will be conducted to prevent accommodation of non-students in the hostel. In case of violation of the rules, punishment will be given for the first and second time and in case of third violation, suspension will be made for the said students who are sheltering non-students for six months. Sale and consumption of alcohol, smoking and other illicit drugs will be completely banned in the campus. It will be aimed to make every campus a ‘tobacco-free campus’ within the next one month. Parents will be informed about the absence of students through phone call, SMS or mobile app. How can the student or the faculty member report the absence? A transparent system will be adopted to ensure that it is not used as a weapon. For security reasons, all important places of the institution will be under surveillance of 24×7 CCTV cameras. If necessary, more cameras will be connected. An impartial judge will be appointed to resolve all disputes. The head of the institution will work without any bias. No meeting or gathering can be held without the permission of the authorities. Except for official functions, no political or religious party meeting will be allowed in the educational institution. The head of the educational institution will visit various departments at least once a month and check the Lesson Plan and Progress Register. The board of management of the educational institution will meet and take steps to implement its decisions. All laws, rules and government policies and instructions will be followed. Education, teachers/ faculty and students will create a good educational environment. Above all, regular discussions will be held between the faculty, staff and students to identify the problems and solutions of the college and take steps to make it a better educational institution.

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