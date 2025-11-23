Odisha Govt must wake up, take immediate and harshest possible action against culprits: LoP Naveen Patnaik on crime against women

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government must wake up and take immediate and harshest possible action against culprits, said BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik while reacting over the rising number of crimes against women in the state.

Taking to his X handle, the former Chief Minister of Odisha said, “The abduction and gang rape of minor girls in Baghamari area of Khurda district is extremely sensitive and heart-wrenching.”

Similarly, some members of a local Women Self-Help Group (SHG) in Aranji village under Bhadrak Rural Police Station mercilessly beat a young woman as she could not pay the loan installments following her mother’s death, Naveen wrote adding that during the BJD government, through the Mission Shakti initiative, women were successfully climbing the ladder of success and creating their own identity.

However, under the BJP government, women in Odisha have become completely insecure, and development has come to a standstill, he alleged.

Naveen further claimed that the increasing atrocities and crime-like incidents against women in Odisha have been surprising and shocking everyone day by day. Therefore, the state government must wake up and take immediate and harshest possible action against culprits, he appealed.

ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ବାଘମାରୀରେ ନାବାଳିକାଙ୍କୁ ଅପହରଣ ଏବଂ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଘଟଣା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ପର୍ଶକାତର ଏବଂ ହୃଦୟବିଦାରକ। ସେହିପରି ଭଦ୍ରକ ଅରଞ୍ଜିରେ ମା’ର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ପରେ କିସ୍ତି ଟଙ୍କା ପାଇଁ ଜଣେ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ଗାଁ ଦାଣ୍ଡରେ ଏସଏଚଜିର ମହିଳାମାନେ ନିସ୍ତୁକ ମାଡ଼ ମାରିବା ପରି ଘଟଣା ସଭ୍ୟ ସମାଜରେ କଦାପି ଗ୍ରହଣୀୟ ନୁହେଁ। ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ସରକାର… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 23, 2025