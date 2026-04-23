Odisha govt mulling over early summer vocations: R&DM Minister Suresh Pujari

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is mulling over early summer vocations in view of the prevailing scorching heatwave conditions across the state, informed Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Minister Suresh Pujari.

While speaking to the newsmen today, Pujari said that a discussion for the early summer vocations of schools and anganwadi centres was held between the Revenue Department and the Minister and Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department in the presence of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

“I also had a conversation with the Chief Secretary (Anu Garg) and Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department (Arabinda Kumar Padhee) regarding the early summer holidays. Besides, we have sought suggestions from all the concerned officials. This apart, I had a meeting with the officials of the Higher Education Department,” he informed.

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The Minister further said, “As the temperature has soared to 44 degrees in places like Jharsuguda and except 3-4 districts, where the temperature prevails between 34 and 35 degree Celsius, the entire state is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, we are considering for early summer vocations.” “The Chief Minister (Mohan Charan Majhi) and Special Relief Commissioner (Rajesh Prabhakar Pati) will take a final decision in this regard within a couple of days,” he added.

Pujari, however, clarified that arrangements will be made to distribute the students’ rations at their doorsteps if the anganwadi centres remain closed due to early summer vocations.