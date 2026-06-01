Odisha Govt mandates use of Electric Vehicles for official use to combat fuel and energy challenges, check details

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing fuel and energy challenges arising out of West Asia crisis and the increasing burden of fuel expenditure, Odisha Government has mandated the use of Electric Vehicles for official use.

As per an office memorandum issued by the Finance Department, Electric Vehicles shall be procured from today onwards by adhering to the following conditions.

New EVs shall be purchased within the maximum price as indicated below.

Governor/ Chief Minister/ Chief Justice and other Judges of Orissa High Court/ Minister: Rs 30 lakh

Chief Secretary/ Development Commissioner / Agriculture Production Commissioner / Secretary of Department (Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretary/ Commissioner-cum-Secretary) and Officers in the equivalent rank: Rs 25 lakh

District Judge / Collector / SP: Rs 20 lakh

However, the office memorandum clarified that the procurement of EVs shall be made only after prior concurrence of the Finance Department,

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New EVs shall be procured only after completion of the prescribed lifespan and condemnation/ scrapping of the existing vehicle.

EVs manufactured by TATA, Mahindra, Maruti shall be purchased by strictly following the “One Officer One Vehicle” principle.

The office memorandum further said that procurement of petrol/diesel vehicles shall be allowed only under exceptional circumstances w.e.f June 1,2026.

The above instructions shall also be applicable to all Government and Government supported Undertakings/ Institutions/ Universities/ Societies under the State Government, it added.