Odisha Govt Launches Free Air Ambulance Scheme for Critical Patients: All You Need to Know

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The Odisha government just approved a scheme called ‘Emergency Care by Air Lifting.’ Its main goal is to offer free medical transport for critically ill patients who need urgent treatment at advanced medical centers outside the state. With this program, the government covers the full cost of private air ambulance services, so Travel doesn’t block anyone from getting life-saving care.

The Health and Family Welfare Department will handle the scheme’s rollout, and the Principal Secretary has the final say on approvals. An expert committee, including the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), oversees the process. Their job is to assess how sick the patient really is and decide if air lifting is medically necessary.

Once the committee gives the green light, a State Nodal Officer steps in to coordinate with private air ambulance providers and arrange the transfer. Odisha doesn’t have its own air ambulance fleet, so the government works with outside agencies to provide the service. For smooth transitions, Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances move patients from hospitals to the airport.

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Funding for this initiative will be covered under the ‘Mukhyamantri Air Health Service Scheme’. With this initiative, the Odisha government creates a stronger safety net for people facing critical health emergencies. It’s about making high-end care reachable when it matters most.

Still, putting this scheme into action demands real care and tight safety controls. Recent crashes—like those involving air ambulances between Ranchi and Delhi—underline how risky emergency flights can be. Government and nodal agencies need to make sure private providers stick to the strictest safety standards and keep their aircraft properly maintained. Patient’s lives depend on it.

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