Odisha govt issues Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today issued a Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme for the welfare of the women of the state who are between 21 years and 60 years of age.
The Women and Child Development department issued the Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana 14678. Anyone can dial Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana 14678 between 6 AM and 10 PM to get more details about the Subhadra Yojana or clarify their doubts regarding the scheme, if have any.
It is to be noted here that Odisha government is all set to launch the Subhadra Yojana with the aim to financially empower eligible women, and provide safety nets to them and their families.
Know the befits of Subhadra scheme:
- To create a sense of identity and empowerment, all beneficiaries would be provided a Subadtra Card (ATM-cum-debit card).
- All eligible beneficiaries would receive Rs 50.000 (Rs 10,000 per annum between 2024-25 to 2028-29 over a period of 5 years), provided they fulfill the eligibility conditions every year.
- The annual installment of Rs 10,000 will be credited in tow installments of Rs 5,000 each.
- The 1st installment would be released on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima and the 2nd installment on Intentional Women’s Day (08th March).
- The amount will be credited through DBT using the Aadhaar Payments Bridge System into the Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled single-holder bank account in the name of the beneficiary.
- To incentivize and encourage digital transactions, the government will launch a comprehensive rewards and recognition program. Under this, 100 women in each Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body who undertake the highest number of digital transactions, in a particular financial year in each of the GP/ULB would receive an additional of Rs 500 in their bank account. A detailed SOP for this would be notified in due course.