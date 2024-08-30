Odisha govt issues Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today issued a Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme for the welfare of the women of the state who are between 21 years and 60 years of age.

The Women and Child Development department issued the Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana 14678. Anyone can dial Toll Free No for Subhadra Yojana 14678 between 6 AM and 10 PM to get more details about the Subhadra Yojana or clarify their doubts regarding the scheme, if have any.

It is to be noted here that Odisha government is all set to launch the Subhadra Yojana with the aim to financially empower eligible women, and provide safety nets to them and their families.

Know the befits of Subhadra scheme: