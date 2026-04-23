Odisha Govt issues SOP for Safety and Security of Census Functionaries, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Following several reports of attack on census functionaries at different places of Odisha, the state government today issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for their safety and security.

In his letter to all Collector-cum-Principal Census Officers, all Municipal Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officers and all Superintendents of Police, Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee said that in the past few days, certain untoward incidents have been reported, raising concerns regarding the safety and security of Census functionaries and adversely affecting the Census operations.

In view of this, the Government has issued the following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety and security of Census functionaries, particularly at the Enumerator and Supervisor levels, and to facilitate smooth and timely completion of Census work.

The SOP must be strictly adhered to during the Census operations, the Additional Chief Secretary appealed.

SOP for Safety and Security of Census Functionaries:

Identification & Authorization:

Enumerators and Supervisors (E&S) must wear their official ID cards at all times.

They must also carry their appointment letters during field duties.

Safe Working Hours & Health Precautions:

E&S should adhere to designated field visit timings and avoid working during peak heat hours (11.00 am to 3.00 pm)

Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. ORS maybe supplied / carried whenever feasible or can be provided by the District Administration.

All other precautionary measures to avoid heat stroke shall be taken by the E&S

Team Deployment:

In isolated or sensitive localities, E & S may work in pairs to ensure safety. Supervisor to track the Enumerators every hour to know the status of Census work as well as to resolve any security concerns.

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Handling Hostile Situations:

In case of hostility or perceived threat, E&S must disengage immediately and avoid confrontation. They can skip the specific house/locality and can visit at a later point of time with protection.

Such incidents must be reported promptly to higher authorities.

Coordination with Police Authorities:

Names and contact details of E&S must be shared with the respective Police Station (PS).

All E&S should be provided with contact details of the nearest Police Station. All the concerned PS should be intimated by the District Administration about the moment schedule of the Enumerators to keep a close watch.

Security Support in Sensitive Areas:

In identified sensitive areas, one police personnel may accompany the E&S.

Charge Officers to take responsibilities for ensuring such arrangements.

Community Engagement:

Prior to commencing work, E&S should contact local community leaders and seek their presence/support in the locality.

Legal Protection:

Any individual who obstructs or hinders Census functionaries in discharging their duties shall be liable for legal action as per the Census Act 1948 duly amended.

Such offenses are punishable with a fine and / or imprisonment, which may extend up to three years under applicable law.