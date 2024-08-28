Odisha govt issues memorandum to suspended IPS officer Rajesh Pandit, asked to explain conduct within 30 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly issued a memorandum to suspended IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, the ex-D.I.G of Fire Service and Home Guard (now under suspension).

In the memorandum, issued by the Home Department, Rajesh Pandit has been asked to explain conduct within 30 days.

“Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS, (RR-2007) Ex-D.I.G, Fire Service and Home Guard, Odisha (now under suspension) is hereby informed that it is proposed to hold an inquiry against him under Rule-8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969. The substance of the imputation of misconduct in respect of which the enquiry is proposed to be held is set out in the enclosed statement of Articles of charges (Annexure-I). A statement of the imputation of misconduct in support of each article of charge is enclosed (Annexure-II). Memo of evidence on which the article of charge is proposed to be sustained in enclosed (Annexure-III),” read the memorandum.

“Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao is directed to submit his written statement of defence within 30 days from the date of receipt of this memorandum and also to state, if he desired, to be heard in person,” it added.

The memorandum further said, “He is informed that an enquiry will be held only in respect of those articles of charge that are not admitted. He should, therefore, specifically admit or deny each article of charges.”

“He is further informed that if he fails to submit his written statement of defence on or before the date specified in Para-2 above nor appears in person before the Inquring Authority or otherwise fails or refuses to comply with the provisions of Rule-08 of the AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 or orders/ directions issued in pursuance of the said rules, the Inquring Authority may hold the enquiry against him ex-parte,” the memorandum warned.

It also drew his attention to Rule-18 of the AIS conduct Rules, 1969, saying, “Attention of Pandit Rajesh is invited to Rule-18 of the AIS conduct Rules, 1969 under which no Govt. Servant shall bring or attempt to bring any political or outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further his interest in respect of matters pertaining to his service under Government, if any representation is received on his behalf from another person in respect of any matter dealt with in those proceedings, it will be presumed that the MoS is aware of such representation and that it has been made at his instance and action as deemed proper will be taken against him for violation of Rule-18 of AIS (Conduct) rules, 1968.”

