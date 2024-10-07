Odisha Govt issues guidelines on selection, appointment of PS/OSD to Ministers, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Monday issued guidelines on selection and appointment of Private Secretaries (PS) /Officers on Special Duty (O.S.D.) in the Office of the Ministers. In a letter issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Govt of Odisha the guidelines were mentioned.

As per the letter, while processing appointments of officials as Private Secretaries/Officers on Special Duty (O.S.D.) in the Office of the Ministers, it must be ensured as follows:

No Disciplinary Proceeding either u/r 1 5 or u/r 16 of the OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962 is pending against him/her No Vigilance / Criminal proceeding has been registered and pending against him/her. No adverse remarks must have been recorded against him/her in his/her CCR/PAR. He / she must have been rated “Very Good” or “Outstanding” for at least 36 months in the preceding 60 months of CCR/PAR. However, any ratings recorded as “NRC”, within the past sixty-month assessment period, shall be excluded from consideration. For periods where an NRC rating has been recorded, the individual’s performance evaluations from the immediately preceding period (prior to the sixty-month window) shall be considered for assessment purposes.

In the letter all the concerned Departments were requested to strictly adhere to these guidelines while making appointments to the posts of Private Secretary/Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D.) in the Office of the Ministers.

