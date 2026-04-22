Odisha Govt invites public suggestions to correct spellings of 58 places, here’s how you can send your suggestions

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has invited public suggestions to correct spellings of as many as 58 places across 23 districts of the state.

As per the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Revenue & Disaster Management Department has invited public suggestions to correct the spellings of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, blocks, and villages in line with original Odia pronunciation.

Many official place names currently do not accurately reflect Odia language and pronunciation. Proposals received earlier were examined by a committee chaired by noted writer Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray.

The committee’s recommendations have now been placed in the public domain for wider consultation. People can submit suggestions within 30 days and send suggestions to:

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Post: Revenue Dept, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar – 751001

Email: isbdr-rev.od@od.gov.in | od@od.gov.in

The initiative aims to standardise place names in line with Odia language, pronunciation, and cultural heritage. Here is the list of 58 places :

Angul: ANUGOLA Pallahara: PALALAHADA Bolangir: BALANGIR Bangamunda: BANGOMUNOA Balasore: BALESHWAR Nilgiri: NILAGIRI Bargarh: BARAGADA Rajborasambar: RAJBOOASAMBAR Bonth: BANTA Cuttack: KATAKA Athagarh: ATHAGADA Salipur: SALEPUR Baramba: BADAMBA Deogarh: DEBAGAOA Reamal: RIAMAL Berhampur: BRAHUAPUR Hiniilicut: HINJILIKATU Aska: ASIKA Surada: SORADA Dasarathpur: DASHARATHPUR Dharmasala: DHARMASHALA Belpahar: BELPAHAD Dharamgarh: DHARMAGADA Junagarh: JUNAGAD Jaipatna: JAYAPATANA Lanjigarh: LANJIGADA Bhawanipatna: BHABANIPATANA Khondmal: KANDHAMAL Kendrapara: KENDRAPADA Aul: AALI Mahakalapara: MAHAKALAPADA Keonjhar: KENDUJHAR Barbil: BADABIL Keonjhargar: KENOUJHARGAD Khurd: KHORDHA Bolagarh: BOLAGADA Banpur: BANAPUR Jatni: JATANI Jeypore: JAYAPUR Podia: PAOlA Betnoti: BETANATI Samakhunta: SHAMAKHUNTA Moroda/Morada: MORADA Rasgovindpur: RASAGOBINDAPUR Panchpir: PANCHAPIDHA Nayagarh NAYAGADA Daspalla: DASHAPALLA Khariar KHADIAL Rairakhol: REDHAKHOL Sonepur: SONPUR Binka: BINIKA Sundargarh: SUNDARAGADA Bonaigarh: BONAIGADA Koira: KOIDA Lephripara: LEPHRIPADA Subdega: SABDEGA Bargaon: BADAGAN Lahunipara: LAHUNIPADA