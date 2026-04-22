Odisha Govt invites public suggestions to correct spellings of 58 places, here’s how you can send your suggestions
Odisha Government has invited public suggestions to correct spellings of as many as 58 places across 23 districts of the state.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has invited public suggestions to correct spellings of as many as 58 places across 23 districts of the state.
As per the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Revenue & Disaster Management Department has invited public suggestions to correct the spellings of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, blocks, and villages in line with original Odia pronunciation.
Many official place names currently do not accurately reflect Odia language and pronunciation. Proposals received earlier were examined by a committee chaired by noted writer Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray.
The committee’s recommendations have now been placed in the public domain for wider consultation. People can submit suggestions within 30 days and send suggestions to:
- Post: Revenue Dept, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar – 751001
- Email: isbdr-rev.od@od.gov.in | od@od.gov.in
The initiative aims to standardise place names in line with Odia language, pronunciation, and cultural heritage. Here is the list of 58 places :
- Angul: ANUGOLA
- Pallahara: PALALAHADA
- Bolangir: BALANGIR
- Bangamunda: BANGOMUNOA
- Balasore: BALESHWAR
- Nilgiri: NILAGIRI
- Bargarh: BARAGADA
- Rajborasambar: RAJBOOASAMBAR
- Bonth: BANTA
- Cuttack: KATAKA
- Athagarh: ATHAGADA
- Salipur: SALEPUR
- Baramba: BADAMBA
- Deogarh: DEBAGAOA
- Reamal: RIAMAL
- Berhampur: BRAHUAPUR
- Hiniilicut: HINJILIKATU
- Aska: ASIKA
- Surada: SORADA
- Dasarathpur: DASHARATHPUR
- Dharmasala: DHARMASHALA
- Belpahar: BELPAHAD
- Dharamgarh: DHARMAGADA
- Junagarh: JUNAGAD
- Jaipatna: JAYAPATANA
- Lanjigarh: LANJIGADA
- Bhawanipatna: BHABANIPATANA
- Khondmal: KANDHAMAL
- Kendrapara: KENDRAPADA
- Aul: AALI
- Mahakalapara: MAHAKALAPADA
- Keonjhar: KENDUJHAR
- Barbil: BADABIL
- Keonjhargar: KENOUJHARGAD
- Khurd: KHORDHA
- Bolagarh: BOLAGADA
- Banpur: BANAPUR
- Jatni: JATANI
- Jeypore: JAYAPUR
- Podia: PAOlA
- Betnoti: BETANATI
- Samakhunta: SHAMAKHUNTA
- Moroda/Morada: MORADA
- Rasgovindpur: RASAGOBINDAPUR
- Panchpir: PANCHAPIDHA
- Nayagarh NAYAGADA
- Daspalla: DASHAPALLA
- Khariar KHADIAL
- Rairakhol: REDHAKHOL
- Sonepur: SONPUR
- Binka: BINIKA
- Sundargarh: SUNDARAGADA
- Bonaigarh: BONAIGADA
- Koira: KOIDA
- Lephripara: LEPHRIPADA
- Subdega: SABDEGA
- Bargaon: BADAGAN
- Lahunipara: LAHUNIPADA