Odisha Govt invites public suggestions to correct spellings of 58 places, here’s how you can send your suggestions

Odisha Government has invited public suggestions to correct spellings of as many as 58 places across 23 districts of the state.

By Subadh Nayak
odisha govt invites public suggestions to correct spellings of 58 places

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has invited public suggestions to correct spellings of as many as 58 places across 23 districts of the state.

As per the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Revenue & Disaster Management Department has invited public suggestions to correct the spellings of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, blocks, and villages in line with original Odia pronunciation.

Many official place names currently do not accurately reflect Odia language and pronunciation. Proposals received earlier were examined by a committee chaired by noted writer Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray.

The committee’s recommendations have now been placed in the public domain for wider consultation. People can submit suggestions within 30 days and send suggestions to:

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  • Post: Revenue Dept, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar – 751001
  • Email: isbdr-rev.od@od.gov.in | od@od.gov.in

The initiative aims to standardise place names in line with Odia language, pronunciation, and cultural heritage. Here is the list of 58 places :

  1. Angul: ANUGOLA
  2. Pallahara: PALALAHADA
  3. Bolangir: BALANGIR
  4. Bangamunda: BANGOMUNOA
  5. Balasore: BALESHWAR
  6. Nilgiri: NILAGIRI
  7. Bargarh: BARAGADA
  8. Rajborasambar: RAJBOOASAMBAR
  9. Bonth: BANTA
  10. Cuttack: KATAKA
  11. Athagarh: ATHAGADA
  12. Salipur: SALEPUR
  13. Baramba: BADAMBA
  14. Deogarh: DEBAGAOA
  15. Reamal: RIAMAL
  16. Berhampur: BRAHUAPUR
  17. Hiniilicut: HINJILIKATU
  18. Aska: ASIKA
  19. Surada: SORADA
  20. Dasarathpur: DASHARATHPUR
  21. Dharmasala: DHARMASHALA
  22. Belpahar: BELPAHAD
  23. Dharamgarh: DHARMAGADA
  24. Junagarh: JUNAGAD
  25. Jaipatna: JAYAPATANA
  26. Lanjigarh: LANJIGADA
  27. Bhawanipatna: BHABANIPATANA
  28. Khondmal: KANDHAMAL
  29. Kendrapara: KENDRAPADA
  30. Aul: AALI
  31. Mahakalapara: MAHAKALAPADA
  32. Keonjhar: KENDUJHAR
  33. Barbil: BADABIL
  34. Keonjhargar: KENOUJHARGAD
  35. Khurd: KHORDHA
  36. Bolagarh: BOLAGADA
  37. Banpur: BANAPUR
  38. Jatni: JATANI
  39. Jeypore: JAYAPUR
  40. Podia: PAOlA
  41. Betnoti: BETANATI
  42. Samakhunta: SHAMAKHUNTA
  43. Moroda/Morada: MORADA
  44. Rasgovindpur: RASAGOBINDAPUR
  45. Panchpir: PANCHAPIDHA
  46. Nayagarh NAYAGADA
  47. Daspalla: DASHAPALLA
  48. Khariar KHADIAL
  49. Rairakhol: REDHAKHOL
  50. Sonepur: SONPUR
  51. Binka: BINIKA
  52. Sundargarh: SUNDARAGADA
  53. Bonaigarh: BONAIGADA
  54. Koira: KOIDA
  55. Lephripara: LEPHRIPADA
  56. Subdega: SABDEGA
  57. Bargaon: BADAGAN
  58. Lahunipara: LAHUNIPADA
Also Read: Odisha Law Commission recommends new ‘Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Act’

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