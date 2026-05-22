Odisha govt imposes ESMA to prohibit strikes in power sector for six months

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government imposed Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992), prohibiting the strikes in power sector for the next six months.

According to an order issued by the Home (Special Section) Department, the ESMA has been imposed to prohibit strikes connected with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in all establishments of GRIDCO, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC, TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL and TPWODL and any other power generating organisations in the State, for the purpose of keeping industrial peace to optimize generation, transmission and distribution of power in the State.

“Whereas the State Government is satisfied that in the interest of Public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes connected with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in all establishments of GRIDCO, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC, TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL and TPWODL and any other power generating organisations in the State, for the purpose of keeping industrial peace to optimize generation, transmission and distribution of power in the State,” read the order.

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“And whereas as per Section 2 (b) of the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1988, strike means the cessation of work by a body of persons employed / engaged in any essential service acting in combination or a concerted refusal or a refusal under a common understanding of any number of persons who are or have been so employed/ engaged to continue to work or to accept employment and includes unauthorized absence from duty in pursuance of a common understanding among the persons who unauthorizedly absent themselves from duty or under the direction of any other person or persons,” it added.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section-3(1) read with Section-2 of the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992), the State Government do hereby prohibit strikes in the aforesaid service. The order shall remain in force for a period of six months with effect from the date of issue of the order,” it mentioned.