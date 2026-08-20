Odisha govt hikes uniform allowance of jail officers and staff

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has increased the uniform allowance of officers and employees of the jail across the state. A proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

As per the approval of the Chief Minister, the annual uniform allowance of jail staff and officers has been increased by 2 times. According to this decision, the uniform allowance of 378 officers, starting from DIG of Prisons to Assistant Matron, has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000.

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Similarly, the annual uniform allowance of 2,122 chief warders, warders and women warders has been increased from Rs 4000 to Rs 8000.

A total of 2500 jail staff and officers will benefit from the state government’s decision which will be implemented from the current financial year. With this, the state government will incurred an additional financial burden of Rs 96.22 lakh per year.