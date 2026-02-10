Odisha govt hikes salary of AYUSH Doctors by up to Rs 40K per month

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to increase the salary of contractual AYUSH doctors working under the National Health Mission in the state. The Chief Minister has taken this decision to give importance to the contribution of AYUSH doctors in the health sector of the state and to encourage them.

As per the Chief Minister’s decision, the salary of contractual AYUSH doctors working in NHM has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per month based on seniority.

The salary of AYUSH doctors serving for a period of less than 5 years has been increased by Rs 20,000 per month. With this, their minimum salary has been increased to Rs 56,948. Similarly, the salary of doctors serving between 5 and 10 years has been increased by Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 74,467. While the salary of AYUSH doctors for 10 to 15 years of service has been increased by Rs 30,000 per month to Rs 80,467, the salary of AYUSH doctors for 15 years and above has been increased by Rs 40,000 to Rs 91,467.

It is worth noting that there are currently 2,912 AYUSH doctors employed in the state and with this decision, the state government will spend about Rs 1 crore more per year. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this decision will further improve AYUSH healthcare in the state.