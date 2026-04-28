Odisha govt hikes salaries of faculty in Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic Colleges

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday increased the salaries of contractual lecturers, readers, and professors working in government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medical colleges across the state.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Finance Department has approved the proposal to hike the salary for contractual teachers of government Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Colleges.

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The department said that the monthly salary of contractual lecturers fixed at Rs 70,000, while the Readers’ salaries has been increased to Rs 80,000 from Rs 40,000. Similarly, the monthly remunerations of the Professors increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000.