Odisha govt hikes Dearness Allowance by 2 percent

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees by 2 percent, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

With this 2 percent hike, the dearness allowance of Odisha government employees has been increased from 58 percent to 60 percent. This will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

This increased dearness allowance will be available in cash in the current May salary.

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Along with this, the Dearness Relief (TI) of pensioners has also been increased by two percent. They will also get this increased TI in the May pension accordingly.

This will benefit about 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners of the state.