Diwali gift for employees! Odisha govt hikes DA by 3 percent, check details

By Subadh Nayak
Odisha hikes DA by 3 percent

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a Diwali gift for employees, the Odisha government hiked DA (Dearness Allowance) by 3 percent for all its employees today.

According to reports, the Odisha government hiked the DA by 3 per cent from 50 percent to 53 percent following the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The 3 per cent DA hike would be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2024.

Related News

Cyclone Dana update: Odisha Disaster Management…

NRTS and Primary Scholarship Exams cancelled due to…

Likewise, the Dearness Relief (TI) of the pensioners also has been increased by 3 per cent taking the total TI to 53 percent from 50 percent. They too will get the enhanced TI retrospectively with effect from July 1, 2024.

Over 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners will get the benefit of the decision taken by the Mohan Majhi-led government.

Continue Reading
You might also like

Odisha CM reviews preparedness for cyclone ‘Dana,’ emphasizes for ‘Zero…

Cyclone Dana: Union Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness of Odisha on possible…

WATCH: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo talks about Cyclone…

Class 9 student kidnapped, managed to escape in Odisha’s Jagatsingpur dist