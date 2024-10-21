Diwali gift for employees! Odisha govt hikes DA by 3 percent, check details

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a Diwali gift for employees, the Odisha government hiked DA (Dearness Allowance) by 3 percent for all its employees today.

According to reports, the Odisha government hiked the DA by 3 per cent from 50 percent to 53 percent following the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The 3 per cent DA hike would be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2024.

Likewise, the Dearness Relief (TI) of the pensioners also has been increased by 3 per cent taking the total TI to 53 percent from 50 percent. They too will get the enhanced TI retrospectively with effect from July 1, 2024.

Over 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners will get the benefit of the decision taken by the Mohan Majhi-led government.