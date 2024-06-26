Odisha Govt has plans for liquor ban in State in phased manner, Minister Nityananda Gond

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has plans for liquor ban in State in phased manner, said social security Minister Nityananda Gond on Wednesday. However, initially we will discuss with the Excise and other departments to in this regard to move towards the dry day in a phased manner.

The minister said, liquor has been banned in several other states. Our govt will also try to do the same in phased manner. We will discuss with Excise and other departments to make Odisha liquor free in a phase wise manner.

The state govt will also take steps to lessen consumption of drugs in order to create a healthy society.

It is to be noted that a few days ago a social media post had claimed that ban will be put on liquor. However, later the Information and Public Relations Department cleared that the claim was false and a fake news. In a post, the Dept appealed people not to believe it.

