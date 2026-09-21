Odisha Govt has failed in all fronts, except in spreading false narratives and misusing public money: LoP Naveen Patnaik

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has failed in all fronts, except in spreading false narratives and misusing public money, alleged BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today.

In his address at the BJD legislative party meeting ahead of the begging of the monsoon session of the state assembly, Patnaik said, “More than two years have passed, since the BJP Govt took over. Does anyone feel the change, they claimed? A resounding No. This Government, has failed in all fronts, except in spreading false narratives and misusing public money.”

“Failure, has become the hallmark of this BJP govt. There are many issues, starting from the deteriorating law and order situation, to failure in flood management, price rise, poor fiscal management and low budget expenditure etc. But our major focus will be MMDR Amendment Act. Text Book printing blunder and plight of farmers in the State,” he added.

He further said, “As you know, MMDR Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament, in haste, without discussion. The silence of Odisha Government and the 20 BJP MPs, we have sent to Parliament was all the more painful.”

Patnaik also raid the MMDR Amendment Act issues and said, “MMDR Amendment Act has taken away, our rights over our land, over our resources and destroyed the dreams of our youth. On this issue I had written a letter to the Chief Minister, demanding, an all-party meeting and a special session of the Assembly. But it went in vain. BJD, cannot be a mute spectator to this and will fight, till our rights are restored.”

Expressing concern about the education system and textbooks fiasco, the former Odisha CM said, “Students are the flagbearers of our Nation. If their education is lost then the country’s future is lost. It is unfortunate that there are thousands of mistakes in the Government Text Books. It’s an irony that, neither is the Government fixing responsibility, nor are the students being given the corrected books. It’s no less than criminal negligence. Government will have to take responsibility for such a colossal blunder and the minister in charge, should resign.”

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Speaking about the farmers’ issue, he said, “Non-availability of fertilizers and seeds on time and the anti-farmer’s policy, in procurement of paddy speaks volumes about the Government’s apathy to farmers’ woes. It is unfortunate that despite the claim of a double engine Government, the Food Corporation of India, is not lifting rice from Odisha.”

“On the other side, the common man is bearing the burden of rising prices. The sharp increase in the cost of essential goods is putting immense pressure on household budgets and affecting lakhs of families,” he alleged.

Naveen further said, “The recent MDR on UPI payments will put small traders under further financial pressure. They already have thin margins, and any additional cost will make it even harder for them to sustain their business. There is also a risk that these additional costs could eventually be passed on to consumers, further increasing the burden on households. We must ask for strong safeguards for the merchants and the public and more clarity on the MDR.”

“Another important issue which concerns the general public, is the Special Intensive Revision. The deletion of a large number of genuine voters is a serious issue, against which we should fight tooth and nail,” he appealed the party MLAs.

“The BJP Government has failed to deliver. As the principal Opposition, it’s our duty to expose this and educate our people about the dismal performance of the double engine sarkar,” he added.