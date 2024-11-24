Odisha govt hands over MLA Himanshu Shekhar Sahoo case to Crime Branch

By Subadh Nayak
odisha crime branch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday handed over the attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Shekhar Sahoo case to State Crime Branch to investigate.

As per the order of the state government, a six-member team has been formed under the leadership of a DSP Saroj Kanta Mohanta to investigate three cases including attack on the Dharmasala MLA, roadblocks and siege of the police station.

Notably, the Dharmashala legislator was attacked by a group of men on November 20 during a road blockade leading to a scuffle at Birja Haat. A total of 18 people including Bhavaprasad Das (Lal), the brother of former MLA Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby), have been arrested so far for their alleged link in the case.

Police also has reportedly registered cases against Bobby’s other brother Balabhadra Das and Jajpur Municipal Council Vice President Santosh Malik.

Also Read: Attack On Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahu: 19 Arrested, Total 16 Cases Filed
You might also like

Jonk police station IIC Grudev Karmi suspended

“Our govt is committed to promote ease of doing business in Odisha”: PM…

KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta felicitates Sunelita Toppo with cash award for…

KIIT ranked 4th best in India at Times Higher Education inaugural Interdisciplinary…