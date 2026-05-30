Odisha Govt Funds Sambalpur Sital Sasthi Celebrations With ₹1.8 Crore

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The Odisha government just announced ₹1.8 crore in financial support for the upcoming Sital Sasthi festival in Sambalpur. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the funds, which will come from the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

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They’re splitting the money among 21 official puja and organizing committees in Sambalpur, so everything runs smoothly. Suryabanshi Suraj, the Minister of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, said this move helps preserve Odisha’s spiritual traditions, boost the festival’s appeal, and highlight the state’s culture nationally and worldwide.

Sital Sasthi stretches over five days and celebrates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It brings thousands of traditional artists for vibrant city processions. The festival sticks to a detailed ritual sequence, starting with patarpendi (engagement) and guagunda (invitation), then the marriage itself, followed by nagar parikram (the grand city procession), and finally, the deities’ temple entry.